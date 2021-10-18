Recently released fundraising reports from the third quarter show big money already flowing into area congressional races long before the 2022 election.
The quarter from July 1 to Sept. 30 also was the first for several candidates now vying for area seats — and some of them made strong early showings. Two Republicans who lost close races in 2020 continued fundraising surges following incumbents’ decisions to not run for re-election.
Quarterly reports were due to the Federal Elections Commission by 11:59 p.m. Friday, and several local ones were not turned in until mere hours before that deadline.
U.S. Senate — Iowa
Former U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa, outraised longtime U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, during her first quarter in the race.
Finkenauer raised more than $1 million since she entered the race in late July. That, plus a $20,000 transfer from her unsuccessful 2020 U.S. House of Representatives campaign, brought her total contributions to $1.02 million. She spent $422,051 during the quarter and ended it with $598,351 on hand.
“We are building a campaign that Senator Grassley has never seen before, holding him accountable for his allegiance to big Pharma, Wall Street and the Washington, D.C., elite over hardworking Iowans,” Finkenauer said in a release.
Grassley reported about $825,000 in total receipts for the quarter — about $595,000 in contributions and about $230,000 in transfers. He spent about $310,000 and ended the period with $3.06 million on hand.
“I’m working as hard as ever for the people of Iowa, and there’s more work to do,” Grassley said in a statement when he announced he was running for re-election. “In a time of crisis and polarization, Iowa needs strong, effective leadership. I’m focused on serving the people of Iowa as your senator and fighting for policies that will make Iowa an even better place to raise a family and grow a business.”
And the timing of Grassley’s long-awaited announcement is worth noting.
Finkenauer’s campaign heralded her outraising Grassley as “a disastrous result” for the longtime senator, but Grassley did not officially announce he was running for re-election until Sept. 24 — with about one week left in the third quarter.
The other declared candidates in the race reported meager fundraising totals, by comparison. Iowa Sen. James Carlin, R-Sioux City, reported raising $94,205 in the quarter, spending $101,537 during that time and ending it with $1,487. Western Iowa physician Dr. Glenn Hurst, a Democrat, reported raising $32,131, spending $86 and ending with $32,045. Western Iowa farmer and Democrat Dave Muhlbauer reported raising $27,210, spending $41,285 and ending with $46,034.
U.S. Senate — Wisconsin
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, has not announced whether he will run for re-election. But his campaign still brought in $906,290 and spent $316,936. He ended the quarter with $2.3 million in cash on hand.
State treasurer Sarah Godlewski recorded the most in receipts among a packed Democratic field in the race, though about half of that came from a loan. She reported $1.36 million, thanks in part to a $685,000 loan. She spent $818,000 and ended the quarter with more than $786,000.
Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, whose campaign was announced July 20, brought in $1.13 million. It spent $419,033 and ended the quarter at $711,089.
Democrat Alex Lasry, on leave as an executive with the Milwaukee Bucks, brought in $1.05 million in the quarter, although $750,000 of that was a loan, ending with $1.52 million cash on hand.
Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson collected about $223,000 in contributions and ended with nearly $420,000 on hand.
Wausau radiologist Gillian Battino raised $88,926 in the quarter, the fifth-highest total in the loaded field.
U.S. Senate — Illinois
U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Illinois, brought in $1.82 million in the quarter, spent $1.04 million and ended with $5.77 million cash on hand. Illinois Senate races are always the region’s biggest statewide fundraisers.
New challenger, Republican Bobby Piton, raised $102,225, including a $25,000 loan, and ended with $84,308. Republican Peggy Hubbard raised $5,235 and ended with $4,497. Republican Tim Arview raised $120.
U.S. House of Representatives — Iowa
First-term U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, reported another bell ringer of a fundraising quarter, bringing in just more than $1 million in the race for the First Congressional District seat. Of that, $946,708 was in individual contributions. Another $55,013 was in transfers from other political committees.
Hinson’s campaign spent $521,729, ending the period with $1,433,961.
Iowa Sen. Liz Mathis, D-Hiawatha, reported raising $641,688 since announcing her candidacy for Hinson’s seat in late July. She spent $87,113, ending with $554,576.
U.S. House of Representatives — Wisconsin
Derrick Van Orden, the Republican candidate who narrowly lost to U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-Wisconsin, in 2020, reported raising a notable $1.07 million in the quarter, all in individual contributions. Van Orden reported spending $429,912, ending the period with $1.25 million cash on hand in the race for the Third Congressional District.
Kind announced in August that he would not run for re-election.
Democrats Wisconsin Sen. Brad Pfaff, of Onalaska, and Eau Claire businesswoman Rebecca Cooke both announced earlier this month — after the third quarter ended — that they would run for the seat.
In the Second Congressional District, U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wisconsin, raised $148,389, spent $84,362 and ended the quarter with $1.01 million. New Republican challenger Charity Barry raised $5,239, spent $4,821 and ended with $418.
U.S. House of Representatives — Illinois
Another return challenger from 2020 ballots, Republican Esther Joy King, reported raising $377,233 in her second bid for Illinois’ 17th Congressional District. The incumbent who narrowly defeated her — Democrat U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos — is not running for re-election.
Outgoing incumbents
Ron Kind, D-Wisconsin, received more than $101,600 in contributions since July 1. So, his campaign refunded more than $94,500 of that by Sept. 30. He also spent $141,000 in net operating expenditures. That left him, after decades in office, with $1.26 million yet in cash on hand.
Bustos announced she was not seeking re-election earlier than Kind and did not report any contributions this quarter. But her campaign reported refunding $6,212. They also reported $33,360 in net operating expenditures, ending the period with $998,364.