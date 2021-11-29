Coverage of the sentencing hearing of a Galena, Ill., man who killed his ex-girlfriend was the most-read story on TelegraphHerald.com this past week.

Below are the 10 most-read stories on the website from Nov. 22 through Sunday.

1.) Galena man who killed ex, left body in Dubuque arboretum sentenced to 50 years

2.) Authorities: Dubuque man forced way into residence, shot woman, then self in Potosi

3.) Construction progressing on new Dubuque elementary school

4.) Biz Buzz: Cookie store, smoothie chain coming to Dubuque; Platteville styling business opens; Maquoketa bakery thrives

5.) COVID-19 cases trigger mask requirement at another Dubuque school

6.) Ahead of 1st Thanksgiving in new home, Dubuque woman reflects on road to recovery

7.) New country music festival in PDC area announces more headliners, acts

8.) Police: Spike strips used to end vehicle chase from Asbury to Galena; 3 juveniles apprehended

9.) Unexpected discovery: 136-year-old time capsule unearthed during Dubuque church project

10.) Police: Dubuque man threatened off-duty officer with machete

