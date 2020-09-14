SHERRILL, Iowa — Harley Pothoff said he wants to shed greater light on Dubuque County government decision-making.
“We need to have a change,” said Pothoff, of Durango, Iowa.
Republican challenger Pothoff will face incumbent Democrat Dave Baker for a seat on the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors in November. Sunday, Pothoff hosted a fundraising dinner at The Barn in Sherrill.
He said the board needs to show more transparency when it comes to spending decisions.
“A lot of people are concerned with how the money is being spent,” Pothoff said. “One of the things that concerns me is people are asking me why the supervisors have done certain things. And, if you’re transparent, there shouldn’t be that question out there, because everybody would know why you did this. The taxpayers have a right to know where their money is being spent, how it is being spent, who is getting it, why, and is there going to be a return on this investment.”
Pothoff is running for office for the first time. He spent 33 years with the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department, retiring on Aug. 14.
“I want to continue to serve the county’s residents,” he said. “I’ve been involved with the budget process with the sheriff’s office, I worked on the governor’s traffic safety bureau. I worked on grants for them for the past 17 years. One of the things I’d like to do (as supervisor) is apply for federal grants and state grants that are currently available for trail systems and try to develop a trail system between town to town, similar to what Wisconsin has, so we can draw more people in here and have a positive economic impact.”
Pothoff said the board should work closely with other local governments.
“We have to work with all of the leaders in the small towns,” he said. “The county supervisors need to be able to work hand-in-hand with the (Dubuque) City Council and the (Dubuque Area) chamber of commerce.”
Among Pothoff’s supporters is former board of supervisors member Wayne Demmer.
“I don’t like the way money is being spent in Dubuque County,” said Demmer, of Epworth, Iowa.
Demmer spent 12 years on the board. He said the current board makes too many decisions on a 2-1 voting split with little discussion.
“When I was on the board, you listened and then you made a decision,” he said.
Reached by the Telegraph Herald on Sunday, Baker said he looks forward to the election.
“I don’t know Harley too well, but I’m happy that he is taking the initiative to run for office,” Baker said.
Baker cited several decisions as being among his principal accomplishments during his term on the board.
“The emergency radio communication system will be completed during the next month or so,” he said. “That system needed to be replaced and it’s really important to the county’s first responders.”
Baker said he was proud to halt a privatization proposal involving Sunnycrest Manor, the county-owned long-term-care facility.
“Now, we have one of the best nursing homes in the state,” he said.
Baker also numbered the county’s all-terrain vehicle ordinance among his accomplishments.
“It’s very popular,” he said.