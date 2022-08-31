A Dubuque woman recently was sentenced to two years of probation for stealing more than $56,000 from her father.
Angela M. Graves, 41, of Dubuque, was given a deferred judgment in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of first-degree theft. With a deferred judgment, if probation and payment obligations are completed successfully, the record of the case is expunged.
Graves also must pay a civil penalty of $1,370, according to the sentencing order from Iowa District Court Judge Thomas Bitter.
Court documents state that William F. Graves, 80, reported on Feb. 25, 2021, that Angela Graves, his daughter, was withdrawing money from his bank accounts without authorization.
William Graves had been a resident of Manor Care Health Services, 901 W. Third St., since September 2019. He authorized Angela Graves to act as his durable power of attorney when he was admitted to the facility.
William Graves reported that his daughter only visited him a few times since he was admitted, documents state. He said he receives $3,100 per month from Veterans Affairs and $767 from Social Security but hadn’t had any money to use in several months.
“William checked his banking statements, at which time he noticed numerous unauthorized withdrawals and ATM transactions” from two bank accounts, documents state.
A review of the banking statements found that about $56,940 in ATM and checking account withdrawals had been made with Angela Graves’ signature on the withdrawal receipts, documents state.