A Dubuque woman recently was sentenced to two years of probation for stealing more than $56,000 from her father.

Angela M. Graves, 41, of Dubuque, was given a deferred judgment in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of first-degree theft. With a deferred judgment, if probation and payment obligations are completed successfully, the record of the case is expunged.

