MANCHESTER, Iowa – Manchester’s hospital plans a free course on suicide prevention this month.
The training course will take place from 8 to 10 a.m. Aug. 14 at Regional Medical Center, 709 W. Main St., according to an online announcement.
The course is open to participants ages 12 and older and will follow the QPR model, teaching attendees how to question, persuade and refer someone who may be suicidal.
The course is free, but registration is required by calling 563-927-7551 or visiting https://bit.ly/3m855tJ.
