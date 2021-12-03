MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Years ago, rural Maquoketa resident Pete Swanson bought cattle and hog feed at the Mitchell-Maskrey Mill building in Maquoketa.
On Wednesday, he and his wife, Linda, attended an open house to admire a renovation project that turned the mill into apartments and commercial space.
“It was the old mill for so many years, and we just wanted to see what it could turn into,” Linda Swanson said.
The building, located at 120 East Pleasant St., was constructed in the 1880s as a flour mill and now is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Last fall, the city worked with Jackson County Economic Alliance to finalize a development agreement for the building with Dubuque-based company GT Development. In a $1.4 million project, the company transformed the mill into four, two-bedroom apartments and over 2,000 square feet of commercial space available for rent.
“It was in rough shape, but with help from the city and the state, we thought we could turn it into something,” said Tom Kelzer, co-owner of GT Development.
The project received a $100,000 state grant through the Community Catalyst Building Remediation Program, and the city matched those funds. Additionally, city officials agreed to tax-increment-financing incentives over a 10-year period, not to exceed $140,000.
During the construction process, Kelzer said GT Development sought to maintain the building’s historic charm by utilizing materials from the mill’s former life.
For example, the lumber from wooden grain bins that once filled the structure was repurposed to become staircases and railings, as well as range hoods and the front of breakfast bars in the apartments.
When old materials couldn’t be used, they served as inspiration for new designs.
“We tried to make the stair tower look like one of the grain bins,” Kelzer said, gesturing to the horizontal rows of boards which form the walls.
On Wednesday evening, a steady stream of local residents climbed those stairs to view the completed apartments. One is already occupied, but the remaining three are available for rent, said Heather Hafner, broker associate for Nemmers Realty.
The commercial space on the building’s first level is not yet finalized. Kelzer said it will be kept unfinished until one or more tenants are secured, so that the space can be built to suit their needs.
Additional work will also be required for a smaller, attached building. Kelzer said the roof will be replaced on that structure, which will also be available as commercial space when completed.
For now, visitors like the Swansons feel the developers have plenty of reasons to be proud.
Linda described the apartments as bright, spacious and unique.
“It’s very well put together,” she said. “They did a good job.”