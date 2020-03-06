Gaelic Storm with special guest Ballyheigue
Today, Mississippi Moon Bar, Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St.
8 p.m. After nearly two decades and more than 3,000 live shows, Gaelic Storm—the chart-topping Celtic band—is promoting with their latest release, “Matching Sweaters.” From bluegrass fans and country cowboys to Celtic fanatics, Gaelic Storm has built one of the most diverse fan bases in modern music. Ticket prices start at $20.
Galena Goes ‘50s Sock Hop
Today and Saturday, Galena Brewing Co., Turner Hall and DeSoto House, Galena, Ill.
7 p.m. tonight and all day Saturday. Enjoy a sock hop, dance workshops, professional dance instructors, contests, prizes and more. Kick things off today at the Galena Brewing Co. with beer, food and ‘50s and ‘60s music for a little warm up before the big dance. Lessons will be held at Turner Hall and The Desoto House on Saturday. Workshops begin at 9 a.m. and go all day until 4 p.m. with a break for shopping and lunch. The sock hop will be from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Turner Hall. Tickets to the workshop are $15, which includes admission to the sock hop. Tickets to the sock hop only are $10. For more information, call 563-845-9729 or visit GalenaSwingDance.com.
The 2020 Hawkeye Fly Fishing Association annual meeting and fly fishing show
Today through Sunday, Best Western, 3100 Dodge St.
5:30 to 9 p.m. today, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday — with a banquet from 6 to 9 p.m. — and 8:30 a.m. to noon Sunday. Come experience all you ever wanted to know about fishing. In addition to presentations, there will be vendors, fly tying presentations and demonstrations, and guides. A live auction, silent auction, raffles and Saturday evening banquet will help raise funds for Iowa stream conservation work. Registration at the door is $10 Friday; $15 Saturday; and $10 Sunday.
Spring Garage Sale
Saturday, Dubuque County Fairgrounds, Grand Ballroom, 14569 Old Highway Road
8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Multiple vendors will sell their wares on tables set up throughout the ballroom. The cost of admission is $1.
2020 Dubuque Gala: A Garden Tea Party
Saturday, Grand River Center, 500 Bell St.
5 to 10 p.m. Make-A-Wish Iowa will host a gala at the Grand River Center to help raise money to transform the lives of children facing critical illnesses. Individual tickets are $65 and can be purchased at https://bit.ly/3cAMsW8.