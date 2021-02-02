PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The City of Platteville has selected representatives for its Taskforce for Inclusion, Diversity and Equity.
They are Brandon Snyder, Ela Kakde, Emily Zachary, Jean Zawacki and Keith Custer; Platteville Regional Chamber representative Wayne Wodarz, the chamber’s executive director; Southwest Wisconsin Platteville Rainbow Alliance representative Honesti Runde; City of Platteville staff representative Jessie Lee-Jones; and Platteville Common Council Members Jason Artz and Robin Cline.
The group will congregate monthly at open meetings and advance policy- and decision-making recommendations to city employees, elected officials and volunteers.
Platteville officials are seeking additional volunteers to join the task force. Interested parties can call City Manager Adam Ruechel at 608-348-9741.