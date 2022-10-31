A man recently was sentenced to four years, nine months in federal prison for a charge related to a Dubuque shooting.
Diangelo D. Washington, 24, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, after previously pleading guilty to a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon.
Judge C.J. Williams also ordered that Washington must serve three years of supervised release following his prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
Court documents state that Dubuque police responded at about 2 a.m. Oct. 31, 2021, to the area of 14th Street and Central Avenue after a disturbance was reported. While officers were investigating, they heard multiple gunshots in the area.
Three spent shell casings and a handgun were found, documents state. No injuries were reported.
Police used camera footage from the area to identify Washington as the shooter, federal court documents state. The footage shows Washington leaving a gas station at 1401 Central Ave. and firing multiple shots in the direction of a vehicle.
Washington has multiple prior felony convictions and was on parole at the time of the shooting.
He originally was charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent and possession of a firearm by a felon for the shooting. However, those state-level charges were dismissed after the federal charge was filed.