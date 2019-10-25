Dubuque County elections officials have seen an uptick in early voting, largely thanks to pre-paid absentee ballot request envelopes that were mailed out in early September.
The envelopes were included as part of a notice mailed to every registered voter of changes made to state election law and poll locations.
“We did mail out the absentee ballot request forms and (voters) have it readily available to them,” said Jenny Hillary, county deputy commissioner of elections. “They didn’t have to call in to request an absentee ballot (for this election).”
For the first time, the state will hold simultaneous city and school elections on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The change is the result of a law passed by Iowa lawmakers in 2017 which ended the practice of holding school elections in September. School district and city elections now will be held on the Tuesday after the first Monday in November during odd-numbered years.
Backers argued the move will increase voter participation and reduce taxpayers’ costs.
So far, the former has proven true.
As of Wednesday, county election officials have received 4,500 absentee ballot requests. A little more than 2,000 of those have been returned.
Another 110 voters cast in-person absentee ballots at the county elections annex, 75 W. Locust St., or county courthouse, 720 Central Ave.
That compares to more than 1,700 absentee ballots received countywide in the last city election and nearly 670 absentee ballots cast in the last school election in 2017, Hillary said.
In 2015, a little more than 740 absentee ballots were collected for city races and about 450 absentee ballots collected for school races in Dubuque County.
Just within the City of Dubuque, about 2,500 absentee ballots had been requested as of Wednesday. Of those, a little more than 1,000 had been returned, Hillary said.
For comparison, a little more than 1,500 early votes were cast in the 2017 city election, which featured a contested mayoral race and two open City Council seats. In 2015, about 490 early votes were cast in the city election.
For Dubuque Community School Board elections, about 630 early votes were cast in 2017 and about 430 absentee ballots cast in 2015, Hillary said.
Candidates running for Dubuque City Council positions have picked up on the uptick and taken to social media to encourage turnout in the Nov. 5 election.