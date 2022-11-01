The number of local Iowans who were prepared to vote absentee at the end of last week was a little more than half of the total at the same point in the last midterm election.
The deadline to request an absentee ballot for this election year has passed, but opportunities to vote in person in advance remain in all area counties.
According to data from the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office, the number of voters in Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque and Jackson counties who have or could vote absentee — by mail or in person — had dropped by a combined 43% compared to the same time in 2018. This left area election and political experts wondering what caused the decrease and what it means for total voter turnout this year.
The number of voters who had been issued absentee ballots was down by 11,518 in the four counties together, compared to Oct. 16, 2018, which was the same number of days out from Election Day. That encompassed drops of 45% in Clayton County, 36% in Delaware County, 43% in Dubuque County and 49% in Jackson County.
The drop was steep enough to raise several questions and theories.
Dubuque County Auditor Kevin Dragotto, a Democrat, said the decrease concerned him, and he blamed it on election law changes made by the Legislature in 2021.
Those changes reduced the days when voters can begin to request absentee ballots from 120 before to 70 days before an election, cut the window for county auditors to mail requested ballots or for in-person absentee voting from 29 to 20 days before an election, and moved up the deadline for requesting an absentee ballot by mail from 10 to 15 days before an election.
“We should have twice this amount (of absentee ballots) back in a normal election,” Dragotto said. “A large attribution has to be given to the election law change. We’re seeing people confused by all the dates and what rules were changed how.”
The decreases weren’t just being reported in Iowa counties in the Telegraph Herald coverage area.
In a story this week, the Iowa Capital Dispatch reported that the number of early voting requests in Polk County was down 30% compared to 2018, while officials in Johnson and Black Hawk counties also reported decreases.
When asked about concerns or possible causes of the drastic drop in absentee voting, Iowa Secretary of State Communications Director Kevin Hall said only, “Turnout is driven by candidates and political parties.”
Loras College political science professor Chris Budzisz said he expected that numerous factors were most likely at play — including the law change but also voter engagement.
“Given the nine fewer days, the legislative change probably makes a difference here. That maybe contributes on the margins,” he said.
Budzisz also said campaigns might have focused less on or had less success in driving turnout, to Hall’s point.
“Organizationally, I haven’t seen the same kind of resources put into getting out the vote and into early voting that I have seen in past years,” he said. “And I know the candidates are up in arms, but in terms of the buzz around these campaigns, it seems pretty muted.”
In southwest Wisconsin, county officials are seeing the opposite trend as in eastern Iowa. Both Grant and Lafayette counties have seen nearly double the absentee voting at this point in the election than in 2018.
“More people have asked for them,” said Cuba City Deputy City Clerk Rebecca Wallenhorst. “And the return rate is about average.”
That, Budzisz estimated, was a factor of candidates and competitiveness of top races.
“There is a case where top-of-ticket — U.S. Senate and governor — races are high profile, and it’s a state that’s felt pretty contentious for quite a while now,” he said. “(Similarly,) you’re seeing high turnout in other states like Georgia, but that’s a circus being watched nationally.”
Despite some area federal races polling fairly closely, Budzisz said Iowa races and candidates this year “are more typical.”
“Evidence suggests that people say their vote choice is impacted more and more by their negativity toward the other side than enthusiasm of their own side,” he said. “If they don’t feel particularly threatened or if there’s not a candidate who engages — when Trump is engaged in a race, that galvanizes people on either side — engagement can lag. These are not as much of a circus.”
Jackson County Auditor Alisa Smith, a Republican, worried about what the drop in absentee voting could mean for overall turnout. Absentee votes made up 43% of the vote there in 2018, according to the Secretary of State data.
“If all these people did not vote absentee, does that mean they are all going to vote on Election Day or will some of them not vote at all?” she asked.
Budzisz predicted that turnout likely would take a dip for the first time since 2012.
“Say a person voted the last two election cycles via absentee ballots, it would be rare for that person to say ‘To heck with that convenience, I’ll go back to waiting in line,’” he said. “Low turnout elections tend to see the biggest drop among those who are unaffiliated or those with less consistency.”
