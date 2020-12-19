November sentences and deferred judgments issued in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County. The date listed is the date of the offense. • Jeffrey J. Gotto, 35, second-degree criminal mischief; April 18; five-year suspended prison sentence, five years of probation, one year at a residential facility, $750 suspended fine, DNA requirement and drug court.
• Michael P. Ashby, 55, third-degree theft; Aug. 19; 180-day suspended jail sentence, two years of probation and $625 suspended fine.
• Anthony D. Barry, 51, possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense, theft-third degree and violation of probation; Feb. 9 and July 10; 15-year sentence.
• Tkeyah R. Barze, 22, domestic assault; May 15; deferred judgment, two years of probation and batterer program.
• Brenda M. Brandenburg, 38, assault; May 23; $150 fine.
• William N. Carpenter, 47, assault; July 11, 2019; 30-day suspended jail sentence and one year of probation.
• Danielle E. Frazier, 35, assault causing injury; July 17, 2018; 365-day suspended jail sentence, two years of probation, $315 fine.
• Murrell J. Griffin Jr., 21, possession of a controlled substance and assault on persons in certain occupations; Feb. 24; 10-day jail sentence and $315 fine.
• Bruce R.R. Lee, 20, possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; two-year suspended prison sentence, one year at a residential facility, five years of probation, $625 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
• Sydney D. McNeil, 26, domestic assault; Oct. 26, 2019; 30-day jail sentence, with 28 days suspended, $65 fine, two years of probation and batterer program.
• Andrea E. Schaefer, 42, two counts of forgery and third-degree theft; July 1 and 12 and Oct. 3, 2019; five-year suspended prison sentence, $750 suspended fine, five years of probation, DNA requirement and one year at a residential facility.
• David R. Schetgen, 56, assault causing injury; Aug. 11; 365-day jail sentence, with 68 days suspended, $430 suspended fine, DNA requirement and two years of probation.
• Jason F. Specht, 45, domestic assault-second offense; Dec. 28, 2019; two-year suspended prison sentence, two days in jail, two years of probation, $625 fine, DNA requirement and batterer program.
• Adam R. Stevenson, 35, domestic assault impeding airflow; Oct. 20; 178-day prison sentence and $625 fine.
• Adam R. Stevenson, 35, domestic assault; Dec. 15, 2019; two-day jail sentence, $65 fine and batterer program.
• Dewayne Stevenson, 48, domestic assault; Oct. 6; 30-day jail sentence and batterer program.
• Naome A. Wells, 26, domestic assault; Aug. 17; deferred judgment, two years of probation, civil penalty and batterer program.
• Dwon C. Wright, 23, domestic assault; Oct. 8; 30-day jail sentence, with 23 days suspended, one year of probation and $105 fine.
• Allan W. Flores, 36, possession of a controlled substance; May 5; 365-day suspended jail sentence, two years of probation and $430 fine.
• Jodie L. Krier, 37, assault causing injury; Sept. 21, 2019; 120-day suspended jail sentence, two years of probation and $430 fine.
• Samantha L. Peterson, 31, domestic assault causing injury; June 29; 95-day jail sentence, with 90 days suspended, two years of probation, $315 fine and batterer program.
• Jordan M. Stolfus, 26, domestic assault impeding airflow and three counts of child endangerment; Aug. 30, 2019; two-year suspended jail sentence, two years of probation, $625 suspended fine, DNA requirement and batterer program.
• Dean V. Treanor, 40, assault; Feb. 21; deferred judgment, one year of probation and civil penalty.