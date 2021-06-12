Dubuque Community Schools officials have selected their next director of equity.
Dierre Littleton will start in his new role on Aug. 2, pending approval by the school board at its meeting Monday, June 14. He will fill an opening created by the resignation of Taj Suleyman earlier this year.
Littleton comes to the district after serving as associate director for the office of diversity at University of Central Arkansas, according to a news release. He previously worked as a residence hall coordinator at the university and as a graduate assistant in the office of diversity and inclusion.
In his new role with the district, Littleton will be responsible for “organizing, coordinating, communicating and managing various facets of educational equity in the district to enhance student learning while collaborating with internal and external stakeholders to maximize the educational opportunities available to each student,” the release states.