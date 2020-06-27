Last summer, when boaters would swing by Dubuque Marina & Yardarm hoping to grab a to-go bloody mary on the way down to the docks, co-owner Jamie Becker had to turn them away.
At the time, it was illegal to take the drink off the restaurant’s premises. But now, Becker is preparing more to-go bloody marys and the popular Bob Marley mixed drinks than she can keep track of.
“Our boaters just love it,” she said. “That’s our biggest excitement.”
Recently, the Iowa Legislature passed a bill allowing bars to continue crafting to-go or delivery mixed drinks and cocktails. The proclamation first began after bars and restaurants closed their doors in March to limit the spread of COVID-19, but it was slated to expire May 27.
Now, to-go cocktails are here to stay.
Becker said even as restaurants and bars begin to open again, she believes to-go drinks will remain popular because it gives people the option of staying home. Not only can they get their dinner delivered, but now their alcoholic drinks, too.
“People will come down, grab their to-go dinner and their drinks and go have date night at their house,” she said. “They still feel like they have a night out. It’s nerdy, fun and cool, and I am glad they still have an option.”
Although to-go alcoholic beverages are legal, Dubuque police Lt. Ted McClimon said Iowa’s open-container law remains the same.
“It really is not going to change a lot for us,” he said. “The open container law still remains in effect. The containers still have to be sealed.”
But McClimon said it’s easy for people to get their drinks and still abide by the law. The cocktails either need to be sealed with a cap or the restaurant can place a sticker over the lid of the drink.
“If it’s not sealed, then they would be in violation of the open container (law),” he said. “I have had someone put a plastic sticker over the top, so they can show it’s sealed. If they provide you a drink carrier, then put it in the back seat. Then, there is no question for us.”
When Dubuque Mining Co. announced on April 1 that it would offer its famous mixed drinks for carryout and curbside pickup, it quickly had hundreds of orders for its specialty Cave-Ins.
Now that the restaurant is open again for in-person dining, the demand for to-go drinks has declined, but the business still receives quite a few such orders, said owner Guy Parkin.
“We are going to keep selling them,” he said. “We will do anything we can to make a few extra dollars. We have had a lot of situations where people are having parties, and they will come get like 10 Cave-Ins.”
Only about a month before Iowa bars were able to begin legally selling to-go mixed drinks, the state passed a law allowing breweries or bars with a special permit to begin selling “canned cocktails.”
But the law had many stipulations and only allowed breweries to sell cocktails under a certain alcohol percent and use specific types of liquor. But this new law threw all of those restrictions out the window, said Carl Busch, marketing manager at 7 Hills Brewing Co.
“Now, people love having cocktails at home,” he said. “It just adds that uniqueness that we have never had before. We are just excited to see how long it will last and where it can take us.”