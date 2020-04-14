Authorities say a Dubuque man led officers on a chase this morning through two counties before being seriously injured in a crash.
Ryan M. Steil, 32, of 3100 Oak View Court, was airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for treatment of his injuries, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.
Authorities said Steil led officers on a high-speed chase through Dubuque and Jackson counties beginning approximately 3:40 a.m. in Dubuque County.
The chase ended when Steil crashed at 4:57 a.m. on Centerville Road in rural Jackson County.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy Terry Roling said Steil’s vehicle traveled into a ditch and rolled twice, ejecting Steil.
Roling said charges are pending and the investigation continues.