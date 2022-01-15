Approximately 100 people trudged through the snow Saturday in downtown Dubuque, showing their support for the pro-life movement.
They raised signs and banners, calling for prayer, support for mothers and children, and an end to abortion.
Dubuque County Right to Life Board Member Cassie Schetgen began the first half of the event, a rally in Washington Park, with a song.
"We've had snow a lot of years, but there's still usually a pretty good turnout," Schetgen said.
She first began attending the event as a child with her family. Dubuque County Right to Life has sponsored a Walk for Life locally for more than 30 years, commemorating the U.S. Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision, which protects a woman's right to have an abortion.
On Saturday, children played in the snow as the crowd listened to speakers including a Loras College student, a woman who has experienced abortion and a representative from Rep. Ashley Hinson's office.
"Every life was meant for an abundant amount of joy, peace, gratitude and happiness," Loras sophomore and co-president of Duhawks for Life Clair Moore said.
She added that everyone was there not just to advocate for fetuses but also to exhibit love.
"We can sit here an talk to people with opposing views until we die and leave the conversation feeling defeated because we didn't convey our message properly or it just is not received well," Moore said. "But to truly, truly love, as we were intended to love, we can capture the essence of being intentional for another human being."
Speaker Kathy Slinger told the crowd about how she decided to get an abortion when she was 20.
"I chose abortion because I was in a crisis and it was legal," Slinger said. "I was looking for a fast way out of a bad situation."
But in the years that followed, she felt guilt and shame, Slinger said. For the past 20 years, she has been an abortion opponent and has worked to help other women in the same situation achieve self-forgiveness.
Slinger spoke of the importance of supporting women.
"In order to help them, we must understand them," she said. "So please resist the temptation to judge them."
Following the speakers, the crowd marched through town, down Fifth Street, past the Dubuque County Courthouse on Central Avenue, then back up Eighth Street to the Joliet Event Center for a chili lunch and remarks from Catholic speaker Anthony Digmann.
Attendee Sebastian Yaklin marched with his wife and three young sons.
"We want our children to know the value of life," Yaklin said.
He has attended the event in the past and first became involved with opposing abortion as a college student Iowa State University.
"We want people to know that we welcome all life, and we support those who are in a situation with an unexpected pregnancy," Yaklin said. "We want to be a joyful voice for life."