Authorities said an Asbury, Iowa, man who was play fighting with his 12-year-old daughter Thursday removed his boxing gloves and punched her in the face after she hit him in the back of the head.
John E. Ryan, 50, was arrested at about 11 p.m. Thursday at his home on a felony charge of child endangerment causing serious injury. His bond was set at $15,000 during an initial appearance this morning in Iowa District Court for Dubuque County.
According to court documents, Ryan told authorities he and his 12-year-old daughter were play fighting Thursday night while wearing boxing gloves, and she got hit in the face. He also admitted having about six beers that evening.
However, the victim, as well as two other children who were present, said Ryan removed his gloves, grabbed the girl's hair and punched her in the face after she hit him in the back of the head, court documents state.
When authorities arrived at the scene, the girl was bleeding from her nose, according to court documents.