While each princess that graced the Steeple Square stage received a shocked and awed response from the young crowd gathered there Saturday morning, it was ice princess Elsa who really brought down the house.

As the “Frozen” star belted out her iconic Disney anthem “Let It Go,” many of the kids stared in amazement at their favorite movie character coming to life. Others sang along enthusiastically or spun around to the beat.

