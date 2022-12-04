Jilaina Sieverding, 5, of Bellevue, Iowa, has her photo taken with Ava Poppen, who is dressed as Rapunzel, wile Jilaina's mom, Lenae, watches during TH Media's Fairy Tale Ball at Steeple Square in Dubuque on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.
Mallory Dolter puts a crown on her daughter Rory, 2, while her other daughter Neillia, 3, all of Dubuque, watches during TH Media's Fairy Tale Ball at Steeple Square in Dubuque on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.
Jilaina Sieverding, 5, of Bellevue, Iowa, has her photo taken with Ava Poppen, who is dressed as Rapunzel, wile Jilaina's mom, Lenae, watches during TH Media's Fairy Tale Ball at Steeple Square in Dubuque on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.
Mallory Dolter puts a crown on her daughter Rory, 2, while her other daughter Neillia, 3, all of Dubuque, watches during TH Media's Fairy Tale Ball at Steeple Square in Dubuque on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.
While each princess that graced the Steeple Square stage received a shocked and awed response from the young crowd gathered there Saturday morning, it was ice princess Elsa who really brought down the house.
As the “Frozen” star belted out her iconic Disney anthem “Let It Go,” many of the kids stared in amazement at their favorite movie character coming to life. Others sang along enthusiastically or spun around to the beat.
“I was excited when they said Elsa was going to be here,” exclaimed Chloe Johnson, 6, who twirled around in a sparkly replica of Elsa’s ice blue dress. “She’s my favorite character from ‘Frozen’ ever.”
Chloe and her sister Ainsley, 4, were two attendees of the inaugural TH Media Fairy Tale Ball Saturday. After the performance, the pair got to meet all the princesses gathered at the event, including Elsa and her sister Anna.
“We didn’t tell them about it until this morning at breakfast, so they were super excited,” said Lyndi Johnson, the girls’ mother. “... It’s just fun seeing all the other kids, and seeing them talk to other little girls about how much they love the princesses or how they feel in their dresses. It’s a good time.”
There were 75 children and their families at the morning event, said TH Media Marketing and Events Coordinator Jodi Dodd, and another 75 were slated to attend a second session that afternoon. Both events sold out.
“(With this event), I wanted to make the kids’ dreams come true,” Dodd said. “Kids love watching Disney movies, … and just seeing their faces and seeing them all dressed up, it’s great.”
In addition to the “Frozen” sisters, Belle, Jasmine and Rapunzel were also in attendance at the event. When they weren’t too busy meeting the Disney royalty, the children in attendance could visit several activity stations around the room such as face painting or coloring.
Wayman Blocker, of Dubuque, attended the Fairy Tale Ball with his daughter, Aaliyah, and had the important job of holding her hand as she waited to meet the princesses and making sure her tiara was on straight.
“She’s ready for the tea party,” he said. “And she likes this fancy dress. That’s what she’s most excited about, honestly.”
Emcee, ball fairy godmother and Telegraph Herald Features Editor Megan Gloss said the event offered an exciting, wholesome opportunity for kids to meet their Disney heroes. She added that her niece would attend the second session, with big plans to meet her favorite princess Elsa.
“A lot of these princesses just sort of represent the underdogs and overcoming adversity, and it’s just kind of fun,” Gloss said. “We all went through that phase, and (this event) just represents that innocence in our childhood.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.