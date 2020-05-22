A former Dubuque Senior High School band director agreed to a license suspension after state officials said he was drunk at work.
William Rowley waived his right to a disciplinary hearing and reached a settlement with the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners, the terms of which were recently approved.
Rowley agreed to a minimum one-year license suspension and accepted a written reprimand. He must take an ethics-for-educators course before his license can be reinstated.
Board officials charged Rowley with being on school premises while under the influence of alcohol in violation of Iowa Administrative Code.
A board investigation found that “on or about” Nov. 7, Rowley “was on school premises acting in his official capacity as a teacher and supervising students while under the influence of alcohol.”
Dubuque Community Schools spokesman Mike Cyze wrote in an email that Rowley is no longer employed by the district. His last day working with students was Nov. 7, and his last day of employment was Dec. 20. Rowley had worked for the district since 1989.
Dubuque Community School Board members in December approved Rowley for the district’s early-retirement plan, according to board documents.
Under district policy, teachers approved for the district’s early retirement plan receive a cash benefit based on their age. Payouts start at 5% of the employee’s base salary at age 55 and increase by 5 percentage points each year of age to 30% for employees age 60 and over.
Attempts to reach Rowley for comment Thursday were not successful. Online court records show no criminal charges connected to the incident.