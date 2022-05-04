Main Street Dubuque Architecture Days continued on Tuesday with self-guided tours of two historic downtown properties.
About 50 people took advantage of the opportunity to see inside the properties, which aren’t normally open to the public.
The Montana House, 245 W. First St., underwent an extensive renovation by owner Shelly Murley and her husband, Sam, who bought the property two years ago.
“There was no electricity in the building when we bought it,” she said. “It’s been quite a project.”
The Murleys originally intended to convert the building to high-end apartments with commercial space on the first floor.
“As with a lot of projects, plans change as you get further along,” Murley said.
The building now houses four Airbnb units on the second and third floors. On the ground floor is Planted., a garden-themed shop that offers houseplants, art and gifts, as well as personalized plant care consultations.
The Murleys own several rental units in the area, but this is their first foray into the world of tourism rentals.
“So far, it’s gone really well,” Murley said. “We host wedding guests, people visiting family — that kind of thing. We’ve stayed busy.”
The Montana House was one of Dubuque’s first hotels, built in the 1870s and serving the city for more than 35 years. It was one of the few hotels in town at which guests also could board their horse.
At 210 Bluff St., a renovated townhome was open to tours and will be listed soon on Airbnb as well. The property was restored by Joe Ungs, of Dubuque.
“Joe puts most of the sweat equity into these projects himself,” said Dan LoBianco, executive director of Main Street Dubuque. “He’s also currently working on 50 and 52 Bluff, and he’s completed several other properties.”
The 1890 home, which is directly across the street from St. Raphael Cathedral, has retained much of its 19th century charm, including some exposed brick, original newel posts and banisters and refinished hardwood floors. Ungs went with mid-century decor for most of the house, with the exception of the large kitchen, where an old-fashioned stove reproduction and farmhouse-style dining table fill up much of the space.
“This is an exceptionally large kitchen for a home built in 1890,” LoBianco said. “We’re not sure of the history of the house, but Bishop Loras purchased most of the buildings within a two-block radius for the Cathedral, so this could have been a rectory or where the sisters lived.”
Nic and Margie Gindorff, of Peosta, Iowa, toured both locations.
“This is my neighborhood,” Nic said. “Growing up in Dubuque, I was always curious about the places I hadn’t been able to see inside. Now’s our chance to do that.”
Dubuque Architecture Days is an annual collaboration among Dubuque Main Street, Dubuque County Historical Society, Heritage Works, Dubuque County Historic Preservation Commission and Historic Preservation Commission of Dubuque.
The slate of events includes self-guided tours, walking tours, a scavenger hunt and the Dubuque Preservation Awards, given annually to projects and individuals that showcase Dubuque’s unique architectural history. Architecture Days tours will continue through Saturday, May 7.