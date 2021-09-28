Gabrielle Martin, eldest daughter of Tuskegee Airman Robert L. Martin, told a large group of people Monday night that her father was a very humble man.
But she added that he would have been pleased to see people gather to honor him at the University of Dubuque.
“He had a megawatt smile,” she said. “If he were here tonight, it would have lit up this room.”
The University of Dubuque held a kickoff event Monday night for its Captain Robert L. Martin Black Heritage Tribute Initiative, which will feature exhibits, performances and other events to celebrate Black contributions to American history.
A Dubuque native, Martin was part of the Tuskegee Airmen, a group of the first Black aviators to fly for the U.S. military during World War II. He received the Distinguished Flying Cross, Air Medal and Purple Heart after the war.
Nearly 100 people attended the event at the UD Heritage Center, including Diane Muir, of Dubuque.
“It’s so interesting, and what an opportunity to learn more about (Martin),” she said.
The initiative will feature multiple events through February. Monday’s event also was the opening of an exhibit called “12: America’s First Black Tuskegee Airmen,” which will run until Oct. 3 in the UD Bisignano Art Gallery. The exhibit features information on the history and legacy of 12 Tuskegee Airmen, including Martin.
Martin died in 2018 at the age of 99. Following his death, the Dubuque Regional Airport Commission voted to name the airport terminal after Martin, and fundraising efforts are ongoing to build a memorial for Martin at the airport.
Tom Robbins, executive director of the UD Heritage Center, said at Monday’s event that he was already putting together a program centering on Black history when he came across information on the memorial fundraising efforts.
“I’m a native of Dubuque ... but I had no knowledge or recollection, and I’m embarrassed to say, of Robert L. Martin,” he said.
He said he then decided to make Martin and his work a core part of the initiative to help spread awareness of his story and continued fundraising efforts.
Martin’s youngest daughter, Dominique Martin, also spoke Monday night and thanked those involved with the ongoing efforts to raise funds for the memorial. She also thanked UD for deciding to honor her father’s story.
“The idea of putting together an initiative for nine months and placing my father at the forefront to honor Black heritage and Black contributions almost renders me speechless,” she said.
During a phone interview prior to the event, Gabrielle Martin said that she will be speaking to area eighth-graders about her father’s story on the UD campus.
She shared that her father first became interested in flying after working at a Dubuque airshow, where he paid to get a ride in an airplane. Her father ended up having a chance to ride in the copilot seat.
“He was hooked at that point on flying,” Gabrielle Martin said.
She added that her father’s story is more than just about flying, as “racism was rampant” in the 1940s and didn’t allow many opportunities for Black people. However, Robert Martin earned his pilot’s license while attending Iowa State University and then joined the Tuskegee Airmen.
Gabrielle Martin said the Tuskegee Airmen were on a mission to get a “double v,” or double victory, during the war.
“One was to win the war and stop the Nazis,” she said. “The other was to improve opportunities for Blacks in America.”
Kenneth Rapier, president and chief pilot of the Chicago Chapter of the Tuskegee Airmen said that Martin taught him how to fly in formation after Martin moved to Chicago.
He added that Martin was among the founders of the Chicago Chapter, which was known as the “dodo” chapter.
Following World War II, Rapier said that the Tuskegee Airmen were not allowed to be commercial pilots, despite proving themselves in combat flight.
“They lost the ability to fly, just like the dodo bird, so they called their chapter the dodo chapter,” he said. “The dodo bird went extinct after it lost its ability to fly. ... Our mission is to preserve the legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen so they never become extinct.”
Gabrielle Martin added that she was happy that UD wanted to continue sharing her father’s story.
“It’s always great when the town where your family grew up recognizes its citizens,” Gabrielle said. “As a community, we recognize each other and honor each other’s hero acts. I think that’s really important.”