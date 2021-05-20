HANOVER, Ill. — A Hanover business and the apartment above it were damaged Wednesday when a fire broke out, but no injuries were reported.

The blaze at 101 Jefferson St., home of Hangover Tap, was reported at about 11:30 a.m.

The Hanover Volunteer Fire Department reported that the fire started in the second-floor apartment, the interior and exterior of which was damaged. Hangover Tap on the first floor suffered water damage.

Firefighters were on scene until about 5:30 p.m. Units from Elizabeth, The Galena Territory, Mount Carroll, Savanna and Stockton also responded.

A press release states that the fire is being investigated by the state fire marshal’s office.

Tags

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.