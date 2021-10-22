MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Jackson County Conservation seeks volunteers to participate in a natural habitat rehabilitation project.

Participants will help rehabilitate the Shooting Star Knoll area of Prairie Creek Recreation Area from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at the recreation area, 1215 E. Summit St. in Maquoketa.

The project will involve removing invasive and woody species from the knoll, a popular site for viewing meteor showers.

Contact naturalist Tony Vorwald at tony@jacksonccb.com to register or for more information.

