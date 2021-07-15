GALENA, Ill. — Citing a desire to ensure the county remains eligible for federal relief funding, the Jo Daviess County Board voted this week to extend the county’s COVID-19 emergency disaster proclamation by another month.
The proclamation activates the county’s emergency operations plan, authorizes officials to implement procedures such as health screenings in county buildings and makes available additional federal, county, state and municipal resources.
At last month’s meeting, board officials had hoped they were extending the proclamation for the last time, as Illinois prepared to transition into the final phase of Gov. J. B. Pritzker’s Restore Illinois plan. The state completed that transition on June 11.
However, Board Chairman Don Hill said this week that the county felt it was prudent to continue the proclamation so as not to lose pandemic-related funding.
“We didn’t want to take a chance on not being eligible,” he said. “Better be safe than not.”