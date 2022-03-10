CUBA CITY, Wis. — Two longtime Cuba City businesses have new owners.
A longtime employee took over Cuba City Collision, while Joanie’s Hair Repair has been rebranded Hometown Hair.
“Change is inevitable, and it’s just nice to see it done in a positive fashion,” said Cuba City Economic Development Director Bob Jones.
Every building in Cuba City — residential, commercial and industrial — is full, according to Jones. He is excited to see fresh interest in community mainstays.
“It’s fun to see younger people come in, especially in rural Wisconsin,” he said. “It’s nice to see Cuba City through their eyes.”
In January, Joel Groom bought Cuba City Collision, where he has worked for eight years.
“Joel has the right attitude for it,” Jones said.
Groom said that though customers might notice new T-shirts and the slight tweak of the name to Cuba City Collision and Repair, the business will not change much.
“Cuba City Collision has a great name because of Rick (Atkinson, the former owner),” Groom said.
Groom said the shop has been busy since he took over. Groom said Atkinson was a good boss and encouraged him to buy the business.
“I was originally focused on raising a family and church, but I thought about it more last year,” Groom said.
Groom grew up on a farm in the Cuba City area.
“I liked working with cars, and I was mechanically minded,” he said.
Today, Groom lives in Benton with his wife, Rachael, and four sons, who also inspired him to take on the business.
“I thought it’d be nice to have something for them to do,” Groom said.
Meanwhile, Michelle Kuster took over Joanie’s Hair Repair and renamed it Hometown Hair.
“Joanie’s has been around since the 1980s,” Jones said. “It’s a big transition, but Michelle has such enthusiasm and a love of Cuba City that it’s a great transition.”
Kuster said that in addition to her previous clients, she has been approached by new people in Cuba City.
“I’ve been so busy, which is a good problem to have,” she said. “I couldn’t be happier.”
Kuster has been a hairstylist for about 11 years and previously worked in Potosi.
“I’ve always enjoyed doing hair, and everyone always said they could see me becoming a stylist,” Kuster said.
Jones said both Kuster and Groom are eager and aren’t afraid to ask for help.
Jones said he worked with Kuster in particular to apply for grant funding, including a facade improvement grant. Kuster said she plans on doing a bit of remodeling at the 105 S. Main St. building, as well as putting up a new sign.
Kuster and her husband, Wade, have six children. They live in Cuba City.
“I’ve always thought about it, and Cuba City is just perfect,” she said.