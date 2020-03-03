PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Finding the entrance to a new Platteville speakeasy isn’t all that easy.
Although Lisa Haas has a large sign, she decided against hanging it.
Customers have to walk to the rear of a building on Market Street and proceed up the wooden staircase to the second floor, where the backlit, glass block windows glow in the evening twilight.
“I want people to feel transported when they come in here,” said Haas, the co-owner. “People feel it’s exclusive. Because, why not? Why can’t we feel things are special or exclusive for us?”
The recently opened Speakeasy Fifty50, 140 Market St., features a full-service bar, craft cocktails and the sensation that one is no longer in Platteville.
The eclectic establishment is located north of City Park atop Haas’ other business, Barbershop Rock. The historic residence dates to the turn of the 20th century, and she used the building’s renovation as a palette for her creativity.
Under a vaulted ceiling, a steampunk-themed lounge is framed by exposed rafters and glossy metallic tiles. Industrial lighting illuminates custom-cushioned, steel barstools and a grandfather clock that is precariously perched in an alcove above the doorway.
Accompanying shelves lined with fine spirits is a steadily growing Rolodex of Prohibition-era cocktails — heavy on the gin, fruit and aromatics.
With a new barbershop- speakeasy combo, Platteville joins cities across the country — Brooklyn, N.Y., Sacramento, Calif., and Dallas, Texas, to name a few — that provide the 30-plus crowd with a downtempo space in which to mingle.
“I have so many businesspeople coming in after work — schoolteachers, professors — who really have a hard time going into the downtown because it’s set up for a college-age person,” Haas said.
A Pittsburgh native, Lisa moved to Platteville from Chicago in 2011, craving the type of venue she ultimately created with her husband, Jeff.
The project was about three years in the making and required undergoing a circuitous property rezoning process and acquisition of a coveted city liquor license.
Mounted to the wall are three articles from the local newspaper that recount their trials.
“If we remind ourselves of the struggle that we had, there is no way that you could possibly go through it again,” Lisa said.
Under her direction, Jeff helped with the heavy lifting as the building’s upper stories were gutted and remodeled.
“Lisa had the vision,” he said. “I know the end product is going to be a good product … that ‘Wow!’ factor gets people talking about it and bringing people in.”
After Jeff retires this summer from his job as a lieutenant in the Platteville Police Department, he will join the lounge’s four bartenders behind the chrome counter.
“It will be my retirement gig,” he said. “That’s fantastic.”
As they settle into the new space, the Haases intend to add a light food menu, featuring paninis and charcuterie boards with dried meats, cheeses and seasonal vegetables.
Jack Luedtke, executive director of Platteville Main Street Program, called the establishment a “wonderful addition” to the downtown commercial historic district.
“I know people are going up there that are coming from around the area,” he said. “People who wouldn’t normally come to Platteville to go to a bar, for instance on Second Street but would come for a unique experience that she is providing there.”
The speakeasy’s centerpiece is an illuminated 50/50 logo, consisting of a glyph formed by the astrological symbols for men, women and transgender people.
The establishment’s tag line fills the circle. “Attitude is everything. Unity in diversity.”
Lisa said she has fought for the rights of disenfranchised groups most of her life. Splitting everything into equal parts — 50/50 — is a nod to her goal for the community.
“Everything should be equal,” she said. “We should all be starting from the same starting line.”