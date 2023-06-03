Museum creature feature: Raccoon butterflyfish
A raccoon butterflyfish swims at National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in Dubuque on Thursday.

 JESSICA REILLY

A fish at a Dubuque museum appears to be wearing a distinctive mask. It’s a look that gives the fish its name.

A pair of raccoon butterflyfish reside in the Marshallese aquarium in the Rivers to the Sea exhibit at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium.

