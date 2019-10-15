A Galena business started a program this fall allowing for low-income families to take donated coats.
Poopsie’s in Galena set out a rack of coats in front of its store, inviting anyone to leave an unwanted coat or take one, no questions asked.
Office Manager Lori Spillane said the program was started to allow people to give away unwanted coats to those that need but can’t afford them. She said the rack is left outside the store at all times.
“Anybody who needs a coat can use it,” Spillane said. “You don’t realize how much of a need there is until you actually see the coats being taken.”
Spillane invited anyone in the area to donate coats that they no longer use.
She said the rack will remain outside the store throughout the rest of the winter.