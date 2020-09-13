Dubuque firefighters have moved their annual Fill the Boot campaign for the Muscular Dystrophy Association to a virtual event this year.
Instead of firefighters seeking donations at storefronts, this year’s fundraiser will be a virtual Fill the Boot campaign. For more than 60 years, firefighters have supported the agency that works to research muscular dystrophy, ALS and other life-threatening neuromuscular disease.
To support the Dubuque firefighters’ effort, go to https://filltheboot.donordrive.com/participant/4175.