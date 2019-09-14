This week, more than 300 cattle producers convened in the Port of Dubuque for the National Red Angus Convention.
The 66th annual gathering — named after the distinctive reddish-brown breed of beef cattle — took place from Wednesday through Friday at Grand River Center, but many association members stayed in Dubuque even longer, booking four- or five-night stays at local hotels.
For those in attendance, the convention presented an opportunity to learn about the latest industry technologies and trends. To many, however, it was as much about recreation as education.
“A lot of these people, this is their vacation for the year,” said Red Angus Director of Communications Brandi Buzzard Frobose. “We really look forward to it as a reunion every year, a time for everyone to see friends.”
The influx of out-of-town spending was far from an anomaly in Dubuque, where a consistent stream of conferences and conventions serves as an under-the-radar boon to the local economy.
Julie Kronlage, vice president of sales for Travel Dubuque, estimated that there are nearly 100 conventions or conferences in the city annually. These gatherings collectively bring about 70,000 people to the community.
Some events are impressive in terms of size and scope.
Later this month, about 1,100 people are expected to attend the Iowa League of Cities convention in Dubuque. In October, the Growing Sustainable Communities conference is expected to draw 500.
Others are distinctive because of the quirkiness of their subject matter.
Last year, for instance, the National Walnut Council convened at Grand River Center. The Salt and Pepper Shaker Collector Meeting took place at the Holiday Inn.
And in 2017, the Linda Convention took place at Best Western Plus. True to its name, the gathering was geared toward anyone named Linda, including those with the spelling Lynda.
“What you learn in this job is that the opportunities are infinite,” Kronlage said. “There is an association for just about everything.”
SCOPING OUT DUBUQUE
For those who happened upon the group, it wasn’t hard to identify who was a part of the Red Angus Convention.
Many of the men sported blue jeans, plaid shirts, thick mustaches and cowboy hats. They spent their afternoons listening to speakers at the event and visiting a variety of vendors.
John Langdon, a North Carolina resident and Red Angus vice president, said the organization considered multiple locations before selecting Dubuque.
“We could have chosen anywhere, but Dubuque is centrally located, it is near an airport and it has great accommodations,” he said. “Put all that together, and it’s a thumbs up.”
The Red Angus Convention also featured a contingent of female attendees. One afternoon this week, they broke away from the rest of the group to attend a brief wine tasting at Stone Cliff Winery.
Amanda Travis, the registration department manager for Red Angus, was impressed by the riverfront experience.
“It is beautiful and relaxing here,” she said. “Being right next to the Mississippi, it is a nice atmosphere.”
PROACTIVE APPROACH
Local tourism officials don’t just sit back and wait for conventions to come their way.
Kronlage explained that Travel Dubuque works feverishly to attract them.
Sometimes staff members connect with such organizations via the internet. But officials also attend “meeting marketplaces,” where tourism organizations such as Travel Dubuque can connect with the agencies that book conference and conventions.
Kronlage likened such events to “speed dating,” noting that communities only have a matter of minutes to market themselves.
“Some of our great selling points are affordability, walkability and safety,” she said.
While Grand River Center serves as the biggest magnet for convention and conference visits, Kronlage noted there are multiple other venues that bring in such events.
Keith Rahe, president and CEO of Travel Dubuque, said conventions are an important part of the tourism equation.
“People always tend to think of things like your concerts and festivals, but these (conventions and conferences) really are important,” he said. “It brings people to the community, allows them to see our amenities and sometimes encourages these individuals to come back later with their spouse or family to take everything in.”