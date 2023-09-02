PEOSTA, Iowa — Multiple projects aimed at improving safety at the intersections of U.S. 20 and two roads in a fast-growing area of Peosta have begun, though officials at different levels of government agree more work will be needed.
Thunder Hills Road and Cox Springs Road meet U.S. 20 at Peosta’s eastern edge, where commercial and residential development continues to boom. Drivers who have to turn from those roads onto the four-lane highway have grown increasingly concerned about the safety of doing so in recent years as the area has grown.
Melinda Burds co-owns Darkbird Taphouse on Thunder Valley Drive, which runs between Cox Springs and Thunder Hills. She has seen many near misses at those intersections with the highway before experiencing one herself as a driver — a story she says is a common one.
“There was a guy pulling a trailer who pulled out, turning east, and didn’t get all the way into the median,” she said. “I was trying to turn in coming from (Peosta). Another car was coming from Dubuque and hit the guy’s trailer. There was metal everywhere. I was stuck out in the middle of the highway. Luckily, no one was hurt.”
Residents and business owners, along with City of Peosta and Dubuque County elected officials, appealed to the Iowa Department of Transportation for a fix — ideally construction of a full interchange at Thunder Hills Road or of a frontage road to carry traffic to the existing interchange at Swiss Valley Road. The DOT conducted a traffic study of the intersections, the results of which officials said did not meet criteria to demand such a major project.
This week, crews worked on several projects that DOT District Transportation Planner Sam Shea said should improve the situation.
“At Thunder Hills Road, on westbound U.S. 20, you’ll have an offset turning lane, which will begin to taper at 1,000 feet and give you a full lane of 600 feet,” he said. “You’ll be able to slow down in the turning lane, rather than where traffic is coming up on you at 65 (miles per hour) plus.”
The offset lane, Shea said, will veer more than a car’s length away from the highway. That should give a driver of a vehicle at the Thunder Hills Road stop sign a much clearer line of vision of westbound traffic than is available now, before an attempt is made to turn east onto the highway.
“Then at Cox Springs, eastbound (on U.S. 20), we’re extending the left turn lane so more vehicles can fit in there to decelerate,” he said. “Then we will also be adding a westbound acceleration lane there (for cars turning west from Cox Springs), rather than sitting and waiting until there’s no traffic. Hopefully, that helps with the backups in the mornings.”
Dubuque County Supervisor Harley Pothoff — a retired roads captain with the sheriff’s department — said he was happy to see some progress at the intersections.
“It’s not what we asked for, obviously,” he said, referencing the requests for a frontage road. “But we think it will make it somewhat safer, especially getting those cars coming out from Dubuque (and turning onto Thunder Hills Road) behind the (sight line of the) driver trying to turn left.”
Peosta Mayor Russ Pfab said the DOT also is going to have to return with a bigger project due to Peosta’s expected continued growth.
“We have made them advance their priority of Thunder Hills Road, especially, due to our growth,” he said.
Shea agreed, saying the state is aware of the eventual need for more substantial work.
“We have that plan in place,” he said. “If or when we go forward with it, it would be a standard, diamond-style interchange (at the Thunder Hills intersection). So your only entrance (to U.S. 20) would be via Sundown, Thunder Hills or Swiss Valley, where the interchange is now. If (Peosta) continues to grow like it has been, it will have to happen sooner than later.”
Shea said construction on the current project is expected to wrap up this year but that completion could occur as late as Thanksgiving.