U.S. 20 turn lane construction
Traffic moves west on U.S. 20 as construction crews work on the turn lane to Thunder Hills Road on Thursday.

 Dave Kettering

PEOSTA, Iowa — Multiple projects aimed at improving safety at the intersections of U.S. 20 and two roads in a fast-growing area of Peosta have begun, though officials at different levels of government agree more work will be needed.

Thunder Hills Road and Cox Springs Road meet U.S. 20 at Peosta’s eastern edge, where commercial and residential development continues to boom. Drivers who have to turn from those roads onto the four-lane highway have grown increasingly concerned about the safety of doing so in recent years as the area has grown.

