Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds told a standing-room-only crowd in Dubuque on Friday that she had not yet accomplished all she wants to, including when it comes to tax cuts and reducing government “overreach.”
Friday’s stop at Dubuque American Legion Post 6 was the governor’s third statewide in as many days since officially announcing her reelection bid.
At Friday’s event, she cited her campaign’s momentum following her recent opportunity to provide the national Republican response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union.
“I stood there and told your story,” she told the crowd of 200.
Reynolds again painted a portrait of contrast between herself and the Democrat in the White House, and of the contrast between Iowa and states with Democratic majorities — particularly in regard to the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As blue states locked down their citizens and their businesses, we kept them open,” she said. “When it came to (school) mask mandates, D.C. said trust (Dr. Anthony) Fauci. Iowa said trust parents. We didn’t say it last week. We said it last spring.”
Signs distributed to the crowd read “Parents Matter,” opposite the Reynolds-Gregg campaign logo.
In a brief interview after her speech, Reynolds told the Telegraph Herald that she learned from allowing Iowans to operate without as many government regulations during the pandemic.
“We’ve figured out a path,” she said. “That is putting our trust in Iowans. Every time we do, Iowans come through.”
George Kirn, a retired truck driver, said he saw Reynolds’ leadership as reversing the clock on changes of recent decades.
“It seems like most of the things she’s saying is bringing things back to the way it was 20 years ago as far as staying out of people’s way,” he said, also lauding Reynolds’ recent signing of a ban on transgender girls playing girls’ scholastic sports.
From the podium, Reynolds had noted Kirn while celebrating Republicans’ recent elimination of income tax for retirees.
“When I was working, I gave my government money,” Kirn said. “I don’t have a problem with giving my government their money, but it’s a different thing once you retire.”
Reynolds told the crowd, “There’s a lot left for us to do,” despite her party having already pursued an aggressive conservative agenda in recent years. During that time, Republicans have controlled the governor’s office and the state Senate and House of Representatives.
“We’re going to continue to embolden Iowans,” she said. “We’re going to continue to work on workforce, continue to look at taxes. We’re going to continue to look at education. Even a lot of the bills that we passed, there’s still opportunity to do more with them.”
During the 2020 legislative session, Reynolds pitched what she called the Invest in Iowa Act — an overhaul of government funding of services from mental health to natural resources conservation — to lukewarm response from lawmakers even within her party. Then, the pandemic diverted an attempt to return to the plan as a whole. But Reynolds said after the event that, in pieces, her plan had largely succeeded.
“We’ve done so many components of it,” she said. “Part of that proposal was moving mental health off of property taxes. With the help of the Legislature, we got that done last year. It was also reducing taxes. We were able to get that done last year and again this year. Then, we put an additional $320 million in the water-quality program we implemented a long time ago and extended it another 10 years.”
Reynolds also pointed to directing $100 million from Iowa’s American Rescue Plan Act allocation. Democrats have been quick to challenge similar boasts because Reynolds vocally opposed ARPA before its passage.
In a release responding to Reynolds’ reelection announcement, Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Ross Wilburn said that rather than emboldening Iowans, Reynolds “has failed Iowans.”
“She’s sold out our state to her wealthy donors, ramming through tax giveaways for millionaires,” she said. “She’s bullied our children and teachers while defunding our world-class public schools. She’s failed to provide relief for working families and has doubled down on the punishing policies that worsened our state’s workforce crisis.”
Deidre DeJear is the only Democrat currently with an active gubernatorial campaign. In a written statement responding to Reynolds touting her record on education, DeJear criticized Reynolds’ focus on state-funded vouchers for private schools.
“Like more than half of Iowans, I believe that public money should stay in public schools,” she said. “Public education is critical to Iowa’s health and prosperity, and at a time when our schools and professionals need all the support available, the best the Legislature could do this session was less than a cost-of-living increase.”
A March 5 Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll showed Reynolds leading DeJear among likely voters, 51% to 43%. The poll interviewed 612 likely voters from Feb. 28 to March 2 and has a statistical margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.
The Reynolds campaign had raised nearly $6 million as of January with about $4.8 million remaining. DeJear raised $280,000 with about $8,547 remaining to spend, according to recent campaign finance filings.