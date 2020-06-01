WARREN, Ill. — Authorities said two people were injured — with one having to be airlifted — when an intoxicated driver rolled a UTV in Jo Daviess County on Saturday.
Travis E. Near, 23, of Warren, was airlifted to Mercyhealth Javon Bea Hospital-Riverside in Rockford for treatment, according to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department. Nicole A. Deyo, 30, of Apple River, was taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County in Darlington, Wis.
The crash occurred at about 10:25 p.m. Saturday on North Bellevue Street southeast of South Holland Road in rural Warren. A press release states that Richard A. Kent, 28, of Warren, was driving a four-seat utility vehicle and following another one when he lost control of the vehicle on a sharp curve on the gravel roadway. The UTV left the road, traveled about 30 yards into a field and overturned.
Kent and a third passenger were not injured.
Kent was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, operating an ATV/UTV on a roadway illegally and failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.