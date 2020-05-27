Police said a woman was injured when she slid out of her wheelchair after the vehicle in which she was a passenger struck a deer Thursday in Dubuque.
Linda K. Hansen, 71, of Dubuque, was transported to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of her injuries, according to Dubuque police.
Police said Ronald J. Hansen, 71, of Dubuque, was driving a wheelchair-accessible vehicle west on Dodge Street in the vicinity of Gandolfo Street at 3:36 p.m. Thursday when a deer ran in front of the vehicle. Hanson’s wife slid out of her wheelchair and injured her legs when the vehicle’s brakes were applied before striking the deer.
The deer was killed.