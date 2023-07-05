Police said a woman neglected a litter of puppies -- one of which later died of a highly contagious canine disease -- and then took ownership of another dog after officials removed the litter. 

Irene T. Tsakos, 32, of 211 E. 22nd St., is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with two counts of animal neglect causing serious injury or death. Her initial appearance took place Wednesday at the Dubuque County Courthouse. 

Recommended for you