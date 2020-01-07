NW Illinois Business Development is expanding a free business program into the Galena area.
The Build It-Grow It program offers “free business tools” that can help local owners grow their businesses. Those tools will be offered during educational presentations on the fourth Thursday of each month, starting at 8:30 to 10 a.m. Jan. 23 in the private dining room at Prairie Ridge of Galena, 1 Prairie Ridge Drive in Galena. Coffee and breakfast treats will be provided.
The free sessions will feature Brian McIntyre, who has experience in operations, sales, management and small business development, according to a press release.
He then will be available for private business counseling sessions afterward. Those sessions are by appointment. Reservations can be made at nwiled.org.
RSVPs for any of the sessions should be made by Jan. 17 by emailing info@nwiled.org or calling 815-297-7361.