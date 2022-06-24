Dubuque Mayor Brad Cavanagh, donning his helmet, mounted his bike Friday afternoon and rode through the city's new Bee Branch Creek pedestrian tunnels.
The mayor's bike ride commemorated the opening of the tunnels, which pass underneath Garfield Avenue and the adjacent railroad tracks, connecting the upstream and downstream Bee Branch trail systems and creating a further continuous trail network connected to the Heritage Trail and to trails leading to Chaplain Schmitt Island and A.Y. McDonald Park.
"As someone who loves taking good walks around the Bee Branch, I'm really excited about this," Cavanagh said. "You've got the Heritage Trail, and you've got the trails along the floodwall. Now, you can use the whole trail system."
The two, 10-foot-wide pedestrian tunnels are the final step in a larger $32.3 million project to install six, 8-foot-wide culverts under the Canadian Pacific Railway tracks along Garfield, replacing two old box culverts and allowing for increased stormwater drainage capacity in the event of a flood. The project was part of the even larger $250 million Bee Branch Watershed Flood Mitigation Project, aimed at reducing flash flooding, improving water quality and stimulating investment in Dubuque neighborhoods that fall within the watershed.
"Those two culverts weren't providing enough space, so these new culverts provide us with a lot more space to move water out from North End neighborhoods to the river," said Project Manager Steve Sampson Brown.
He said the new culverts allow the city to properly drain water and prevent flooding, even in a 500-year rain event.
An additional $1 million went toward converting the two old box culverts into pedestrian tunnels, including installing 5,853 square feet of concrete trail to connect the trail systems of the upper and lower Bee Branch.
Along with being completely paved, the new tunnels also are entirely lit and have security cameras installed.
The project was partially funded through a $175,000 grant from the National Park Service's Land and Water Conservation Fund.
Detra Dettmann, district supervisor for Iowa Department of Natural Resources, commended the city on the project.
"It's wonderful to see communities such as yours have such vision and to be proactive and developing a plan such as this," Dettmann said.
Brown said the new pedestrian tunnels still can be used to channel water out of North End neighborhoods, providing residents both a major trail connection and increased flood mitigation.
"We can open the gates and get additional flood capacity from those tunnels," Brown said. "For the most part, though, they will be used for people to enjoy walking and passing through."
