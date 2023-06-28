A Dubuque man accused of stabbing another man has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, and his trial date has been set.

Dayron S. Guzman, 26, recently entered the not guilty plea in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to charges of attempted murder, willful injury causing serious injury and going armed with intent. Court documents state that he also is subject to a sentencing enhancement for use of a dangerous weapon.

Recommended for you