A Dubuque man accused of stabbing another man has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, and his trial date has been set.
Dayron S. Guzman, 26, recently entered the not guilty plea in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to charges of attempted murder, willful injury causing serious injury and going armed with intent. Court documents state that he also is subject to a sentencing enhancement for use of a dangerous weapon.
Guzman’s trial is set for Aug. 22 at the Dubuque County Courthouse.
Recommended for you
Court documents state that police responded to the area of Pennsylvania Avenue and Green Street at about 6:10 a.m. on June 1 and found Alberto Hernandez-Avila, 32, of Dubuque, bleeding from the torso.
Hernandez-Avila reported that he had been stabbed multiple times. He was taken to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment.
During a conversation at the hospital, Hernandez-Avila told police he went to Guzman’s apartment on Pennsylvania Avenue and saw Guzman near a dumpster. Hernandez-Avila reported that he went over to Guzman and was “immediately attacked,” documents state.
“Guzman stabbed him with a kitchen knife in the abdomen and upper back,” documents state. “Hernandez-Avila fought back and struck Guzman in the face a couple of times.”
Hernandez-Avila fled the area but was chased by Guzman, who was driving Hernandez-Avila’s vehicle, documents state. Hernandez-Avila was able to elude the vehicle.
Traffic camera footage shows Hernandez-Avila pulling into the apartments at about 5:35 a.m. June 1 and coming out at about 5:40 a.m., documents state. He is seen running from the vehicle, which appears in the footage to be circling the area looking for him.
Officers found a blood trail starting from Guzman’s apartment, documents state. One of Guzman’s roommates told police that Guzman said he was in a fight and that Guzman made a motion the roommate “interpreted ... as Guzman showing how far he stabbed (Hernandez-Avila) with the knife.”
Police interviewed Guzman, who admitted to arguing with Hernandez-Avila. Guzman said he had asked Hernandez-Avila to come over to “handle it like men,” documents state.
Guzman reported that Hernandez-Avila punched him in the face before eventually running away, documents state. He denied stabbing Hernandez-Avila.
Officers executed a search warrant on Guzman’s residence and found clothing with blood on it, documents state.