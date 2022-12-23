A divided Iowa Supreme Court on Thursday ordered a new trial for a Dubuque man convicted of sexual abuse, stating that his right to a public trial was violated.
A jury in April 2021 found Ronald J. Brimmer, 25, guilty of second-degree and third-degree sexual abuse. A judge then sentenced him to 25 years in prison, ruling that he must serve at least 17.5 years.
Brimmer submitted an appeal of his conviction and sentence to the Supreme Court in September, arguing that there was insufficient evidence to support his conviction and that his constitutional rights were violated when his trial was closed to his family and the public due to COVID-19 concerns.
“The state presented sufficient evidence to sustain Brimmer’s conviction for second-degree sexual abuse,” the Iowa Supreme Court order released on Thursday states. “But Brimmer’s constitutional right to a public trial was violated, and he is entitled to a new trial.”
Court documents state that Brimmer and Agustin Bon Orduno, 40, of Dubuque, picked up two girls younger than 18 and took them to a Dubuque County residence in July 2018.
The two men then sexually assaulted one of the girls after giving her alcohol, documents state. A completed sexual assault kit tested positive for both men’s DNA.
Bon Orduno was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to a charge of third-degree sexual abuse.
The Supreme Court opinion, delivered by Justice Dana Oxley, states that Brimmer’s trial initially was set to start on March 31, 2020, but the trial was rescheduled multiple times due to COVID-19. In Iowa, jury trials were paused from March 2020 to February 2021 due to the pandemic.
Brimmer’s trial then took place in April 2021, with Judge Thomas Bitter presiding.
“When (Brimmer) requested that his family and friends be allowed to attend trial in person, the answer was, ‘No,’ not even his mom,” the order states.
Documents state that Bitter considered rearranging the courtroom, which already was rearranged to comply with COVID-19 guidelines but felt anyone allowed inside the courtroom would “still be too close to jurors for the court’s liking.”
Bitter also decided not to livestream the trial “because the judge couldn’t navigate that technology himself,” the order states. Brimmer also declined to waive his right to a speedy trial in order to stand trial when COVID-19 protocols were more relaxed.
The Iowa Supreme Court order states that the justices found only three other pandemic-related cases across the country with a trial that was fully closed to the public. Many others were partially closed but had rearranged courtrooms for a limited number of attendees or had virtual viewing options for the public, documents state
“We do not doubt the district court judge’s sincere belief that he was doing the best he could under the circumstances, nor do we intend to disparage his efforts, recognizing we have the luxury of unhurried deliberation,” the order states. “But if we, as a branch, failed to protect Brimmer’s rights, then we, as a branch, must own up to that failure.”
The decision was not a unanimous one, however. Three of the seven Iowa Supreme Court justices disagreed with the assessment that Brimmer should have been ordered a new trial.
Justice Edward Mansfield wrote in that opinion that a livestream of the trial would have been a “reasonable alternative” to letting spectators into the courtroom but that Brimmer “wasn’t interested in this alternative at the time of the trial and isn’t interested in it now on appeal.”
Mansfield wrote that the district court thought carefully about not allowing in-person public attendance and offered to accommodate a livestream if the state could provide someone to do so. However, Brimmer’s counsel did not ask for a livestream or for the state to provide someone to handle it.
“Much of the discussion of public trial rights in the majority opinion is well-stated, and I agree with it,” Mansfield wrote. “However, in this case, it is essentially academic. I see no reason to put someone who was serially raped by two men as a sixteen-year-old through another trial simply to make an academic point about the importance of the public trial right.”