The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Paul E. Newman, 35, of 1961 Rockdale Road, was arrested at 1:23 a.m. Wednesday at his residence on a charge of domestic assault. Court documents state that Newman assaulted Christina A. Roberts, 34, of the same address.
- Janet M. Simpson, 54, of Worthington, Iowa, was arrested at 7:31 p.m. Tuesday in Worthington on a charge of assault while displaying a weapon. Court documents state that Simpson threatened Michelle Manemann, 39, also of Worthington, with a baseball bat during a dispute.
Timothy J. Mellon, 32, of 244½ E. 17th St., was arrested at 5:32 p.m. Tuesday in the area of East 17th and Washington streets on warrants charging domestic assault with strangulation and first-degree harassment. Court documents state that Mellon assaulted Tiana R. McBride, 26, of the same address, on July 26.