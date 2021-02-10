ELIZABETH, Ill. — The Jo Daviess County University of Illinois Extension office will offer free worm composting kits to all youth in the county.
Vermicomposting is the process of composting food waste with worms, according to a press release. One pound of worms can turn 65 pounds of food waste into garden compost in 100 days.
The kits will include a container, bedding, compost, worms, food scraps and educational material.
Register for a kit by calling 815-858-2273 or by visiting go.illinois.edu/jsw by Wednesday, Feb. 17.
Participants can pick up their kits the week of Feb 22 to 26 at the extension office at 204 Vine St. in Elizabeth.