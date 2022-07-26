The nonprofit license holder for Dubuque's casinos today announced grant awards totaling $1.13 million.
The DRA, which legally is called the Dubuque Racing Association, announced that "core grants" have been awarded to 59 community organizations, with an average award of more than $19,000.
DRA officials received 157 applications for the core grants, which were for requests of less than $50,000.
"The DRA has been providing funding to communities and organizations for more than 35 years, so I am pleased we are able to continue our efforts in investing in people, places and programs throughout the tri-state area," Alex Dixon, president and CEO of the DRA and Q Casino, said in a press release. "Our hope is that these funds will be a catalyst for growth and jump-start even bigger and better things for the organizations receiving awards this year."
The DRA awarded fewer grants than last year, when there were 93 grant recipients. However, the average grant was dramatically higher than last year's average of $8,960.
“With the recent changes to our grant process, we are being intentional about awarding fewer grants," Dixon said in the release. "Our goal is to be more impactful by providing a greater number of grants at the 100 percent level, or at least offer higher dollar amounts for each request than we may have in the past."
Twenty-one of this year's grant recipients received 100% of their funding request, and 44 received 50% or more of their requests.
Of the 59 grant recipients, 91% were from Iowa and 9% were from Wisconsin.
