DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- Tonight's Major League Baseball game in Dyersville was years in the making.
As the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees take the field in a stadium constructed at the Field of Dreams site, the area will be fully thrust into the national -- and even international -- spotlight.
Below is the Telegraph Herald's comprehensive coverage from Wednesday of this unprecedented event.
One of the more unique foods available to visitors at the Field of Dreams, Major League Baseball stadium would be the Apple Pie Hot Dog created by Chevrolet and Guy Fieri. Photo taken Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.
A look under the framework of the stadium seating during a special media tour of the Field of Dreams site and Major League Baseball stadium in Dyersville, Iowa. The stadium will host the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees on Thursday, Aug. 12.
Members of the media gather for a special media tour of the Field of Dreams site and Major League Baseball stadium in Dyersville, Iowa. The stadium will host the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees on Thursday, Aug. 12.
Members of the press walk on a path leading to the Major League Baseball field on Wednesday, Aug. 11, during a special media tour of the Field of Dreams site and Major League Baseball stadium in Dyersville, Iowa. The stadium will host the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees on Thursday, Aug. 12.
Grounds crew members water the natural grass infield on Wednesday, Aug. 11, at the Major League Baseball stadium in Dyersville, Iowa. The stadium will host the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees on Thursday, Aug. 12.
A view of left field can be seen on Wednesday, Aug. 11, during a special media tour of the Field of Dreams site and Major League Baseball stadium in Dyersville, Iowa. The stadium will host the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees on Thursday, Aug. 12.
A look inside the dugout for the New York Yankees on Wednesday, Aug. 11, during a special media tour of the Field of Dreams site and Major League Baseball stadium in Dyersville, Iowa. The stadium will host the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees on Thursday, Aug. 12.