CASCADE, Iowa — Cascade dentist Steve Bradley started campaigning for the Iowa House of Representatives District 58 seat in August 2019, a decision spurred in part by the incumbent’s decision to switch political parties.
Bradley is running as a Republican in the Nov. 3 election against Iowa Rep. Andy McKean, a Democrat from Anamosa who was a member of the Republican party until April 2019. The district covers all of Jackson County, more than half of Jones County and a portion of Dubuque County near Cascade.
McKean’s party switch helped inspire Bradley to run. So did the encouragement that Bradley received from residents who were members of both parties, he said.
“Both Democrats and Republicans told me they can’t trust McKean,” Bradley said. “In the House, if he votes on something, the Democrats don’t know which way he will vote and the Republicans don’t know which way he will vote.”
Bradley said that, in contrast, voters can count on him to stay a Republican.
The District 58 race has garnered a lot of attention, particularly as Democrats try to wrestle away control of the Iowa House. But Bradley said the GOP’s current control of the House, state Senate and governor’s office is a “huge benefit” to Iowa.
“You see what’s going on in Washington, D.C., when the Democrats took control of the (U.S.) House (of Representatives), and now nothing gets done,” Bradley said. “I was talking with (U.S. Sen.) Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa). He said that they’ll obstruct the governor and the (Iowa) Senate from getting any meaningful bills passed if they flip it here.”
Bradley was quick to support the current Republican leaders at all levels, particularly in their handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think (Iowa) Gov. (Kim) Reynolds has done a wonderful job,” he said. “Everything she’s done has been spot on.”
As a dentist, Bradley said he has seen the impacts that the efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus have been having on his patients.
“People put things off,” he said. “Some things that are non-essential develop into essential things because you don’t treat them right away.”
Bradley said leaders’ goals should be to “get this taken care of and get everybody back to work.”
“I like what the President (Donald Trump) said: ‘Don’t let the virus control your life,’” Bradley said.
He said his medical background and past service as president of Iowa Dental Association have primed him for legislating health care.
He authored a proposed bill while president of the association that was introduced by lawmakers in the 2020 session that changed the scope of practice for dental assistants. It was passed and signed by Reynolds.
“Without being a politician, I got a bill passed this year,” he said.
A proponent of less government control and lower taxes, Bradley said he still supports Iowa’s teachers — who he called “number one” — but not necessarily funding education more.
“If we divert more money, do we take it from mental health or law enforcement?” he asked. “We’re doing the best we can with the money that we have.”