Authorities say a Dubuque man faces several charges related to the repeated sexual abuse of a young girl over a three-year period.
Larry S. Doane, 59, of 2763½ Jackson St., was arrested at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging four counts of lascivious acts with a child and second-degree sexual abuse. All of the charges are felonies. Doane also was arrested on a warrant charging misdemeanor public intoxication.
He made an appearance Wednesday morning in Iowa District Court for Dubuque County. His bond was set at $50,000.
Court documents state Doane began the abuse of the girl whom he knew in the summer of 2014, when the victim was younger than 12. The abuse continued until November 2017.
The abuse was ongoing and occurred on numerous occasions, according to court documents. The Telegraph Herald does not identify the victims of alleged sexual abuse.
Dubuque police and the Dubuque County Department of Human Services launched their investigation on July 8.