The parent company of Dubuque’s Diamond Jo Casino reported strong earnings in 2021, surging past even its most recent pre-pandemic annual total.
Boyd Gaming reported on Thursday revenues totaling $3.4 billion for the calendar year, compared to $2.2 billion in 2020 — a total that was significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and related measures and closures. The company had $3.3 billion in revenue in 2019.
The company’s “Midwest & South” segment, which includes Diamond Jo, reported $2.3 billion in revenue in 2021, compared to $1.5 billion in 2020 and $2.2 billion in 2019.
Companywide, net income totaled $464 million in 2021, compared to a loss of $135 million the prior year.
For the fourth quarter, which concluded at the end of December, the company reported revenues of $880 million, compared to $636 million in the same quarter in 2020.
“Our company finished 2021 with record quarterly performances across every segment of our operations,” said President and CEO Keith Smith in a press release. “As we begin 2022, we remain focused on executing our proven operating strategy, as well as driving incremental growth through strategic reinvestments in our portfolio and the continued expansion of our online business.”
The company’s Board of Directors also recently voted to reinstate the regular quarterly dividend for stockholders starting in the second quarter. It had been suspended since March 2020 due to the pandemic.