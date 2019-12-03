FENNIMORE, Wis. — Authorities said a Fennimore hunter will be charged after one of his shots entered a nearby residence during a family get-together on Thanksgiving.
No injuries were reported.
Kevin Zart, 30, will be charged with endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon, according to a press release issued Monday by the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
The incident occurred at about 11:30 a.m. Thursday in rural Fennimore, when a bullet “went through” a residence owned by Joel Belstra, 37, during the family gathering.
An ensuing investigation determined that a neighbor, Zart, had been hunting with his son when he fired three shots at deer. The release states that two of the shots “were in the direction of the Belstra residence.
“The direction Kevin fired was consistent with the path of the bullet into and through the residence,” the release states.