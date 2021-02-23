One of the nation’s top touring illusionists will have two performances this spring in Dubuque.
The “Magic of Bill Blagg Live” tour will present shows at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 30, and Saturday, May 1, at Five Flags Center, the facility announced Monday.
“You’ll witness objects float in mid-air, vanish in the blink of an eye and so much more,” a press release states.
Tickets for both shows are available beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 26, at the Five Flags Center box office and at FiveFlagsCenter.com.
Blagg has made prior appearances in Dubuque in 2017 and 2018.