PEOSTA, Iowa — ARK Advocates’ three-on-three “Roll ‘N Shoot” wheelchair basketball tournament will be held Saturday, Oct. 12, at Peosta Community Centre.
The tournament is open to adults of all abilities. The team entry fee is $300, which includes T-shirts for as many as six players. Proceeds benefit ARK Advocates’ mission to support individuals with disabilities through financial assistance, respite and lending library programs, according to a press release.
The time commitment is two to three hours, with preferences of playing time strongly considered, according to the ARK Advocates’ website.
Visit https://bit.ly/2nYipTo for more information.