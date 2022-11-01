Local Iowa voters will determine whether district court judges should be retained in the Nov. 8 election.
District Court Judges Laura Parrish and Michael Shubatt will appear on the ballot for voters in District 1A, which includes Clayton, Delaware and Dubuque counties.
In District 7, which includes Jackson County, District Court Judges Jeffrey Bert, Meghan Corbin and Stuart Werling, as well as District Associate Judges Michael Motto and Kimberly Shepherd, will be on the ballot.
In Iowa, a nonpartisan commission reviews qualifications of judge applicants and sends its recommendations to the governor for appointment. Voters later determine whether those judges should be retained.
The Iowa State Bar Association conducted a performance review of judges up for retention, asking members to evaluate those judges.
District 1ALaura Parrish has served on the bench since 2019. On her performance review, 92% of 68 state bar association members who responded said she should be retained.
Michael Shubatt has served on the bench since 2008. On his performance review, 97% of 76 respondents said he should be retained.
District 7Jeffrey Bert has served on the bench since December 2019. On his performance review, 96% of 107 respondents said he should be retained.
Meghan Corbin has served on the bench since 2021. On her performance review, 85% of 101 respondents said she should be retained.
Stuart Werling was appointed to the district court bench in 2014. On his performance review, 86% of 114 respondents said he should be retained.
Michael Motto has served on the bench since 2021. On his performance review, 96% of 101 respondents said he should be retained.
Kimberly Shepherd has served on the bench since 2021. On her performance review, 96% of 100 respondents said she should be retained.
